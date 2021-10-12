Axa S.A. Buys 2,900 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $13,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

