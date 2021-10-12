Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $101.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

