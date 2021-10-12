Axa S.A. Sells 120,382 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,382 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDU. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

