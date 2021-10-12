Axa S.A. Sells 157,400 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 157,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $117.50. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

