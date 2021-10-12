Axa S.A. Sells 60,800 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Colfax worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth $158,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. Barclays dropped their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFX opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

