AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $58.14 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 175.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 161,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AZZ by 75.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 109.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 161.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

