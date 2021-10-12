B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

NYSE AMC opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 50.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

