Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,300 Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 101.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $222.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

