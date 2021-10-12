Bamco Inc. NY Buys 411 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

