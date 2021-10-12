Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

BBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. 13,081,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,870,424. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 358.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,983,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929,948 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.