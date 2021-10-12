Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 39,408 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.42% of Miller Industries worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLR opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

