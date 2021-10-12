Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 561.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EPR Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.