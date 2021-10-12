Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 106.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 576,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,808,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $120.74.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

