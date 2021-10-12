Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.67 Million Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.