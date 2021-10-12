Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.17 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $6,823,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,763 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

