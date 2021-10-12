Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,033,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VET stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

