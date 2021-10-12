Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.55.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

