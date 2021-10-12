Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 188,728 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

