Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.81 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,604 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 206,732 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 161,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.