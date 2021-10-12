Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.62 Million Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.82% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $51,811,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.81.

Shares of TRHC opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $604.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

