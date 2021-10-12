Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 371.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDP opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008 in the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

