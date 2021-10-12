Barclays Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €19.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.15 ($23.71).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €15.85 ($18.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.01 and a 200-day moving average of €16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

