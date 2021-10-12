Barclays Cuts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 660

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSON. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 744.60 ($9.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 752.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 800.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

