Barclays Increases The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 600

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

SGE opened at GBX 709.40 ($9.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 729.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 685.74. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93).

In related news, insider Andrew Duff acquired 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

