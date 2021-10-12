Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

PSO stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 12.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter worth $9,229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

