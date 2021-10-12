Barclays Trims ITV (LON:ITV) Target Price to GBX 125

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 115.75 ($1.51).

ITV opened at GBX 104.15 ($1.36) on Friday. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.09.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £1,695 ($2,214.53). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

