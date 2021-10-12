Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.85.

NYSE BBDC opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

