Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCI opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

