Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

BTDPY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

