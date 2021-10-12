Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €71.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €155.63 ($183.09).

ETR:BC8 opened at €53.36 ($62.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a twelve month high of €67.88 ($79.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of €83.33 and a 200-day moving average of €133.43.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

