Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Cut by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

