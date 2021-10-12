BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $363.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.80. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at $420,143,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock worth $75,736,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

