Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.92% of Benchmark Electronics worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,119,000 after buying an additional 468,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHE. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $946.48 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

