Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Trading Up 8.1%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 18,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,976,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,135.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

