Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 175,350 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,259,000. Unity Software makes up about 2.3% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 96,625 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,848,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,910,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,675.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,218,065 shares of company stock valued at $150,086,573. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

U traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $137.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,747. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

