Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 2,960 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 6.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $51,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 203.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,366.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,149. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,471.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,356.83. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

