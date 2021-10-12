Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 72,830 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 728,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,830 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.0% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,429,040 shares of company stock valued at $875,298,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.08. The company had a trading volume of 826,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.71. The stock has a market cap of $908.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.