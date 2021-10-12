Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 2,184,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,460 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fisker worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $232,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $7,793,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 91,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

