Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Better Choice in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 89,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,252. Better Choice has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -0.93.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Better Choice will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Young bought 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $153,356.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Better Choice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

