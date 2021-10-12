Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $53.73 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,178 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

