Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) dropped 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

About Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

