Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $447.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $447.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.90.

BIIB stock opened at $285.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

