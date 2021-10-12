BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.02. 1,241,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

