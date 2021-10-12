BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

BNTX opened at $243.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.90 and its 200-day moving average is $248.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

