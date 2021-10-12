BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $243.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.08. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

