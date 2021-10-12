BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.26) and the highest is ($0.93). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTAI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. 154,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.06. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $67.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after buying an additional 154,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.