Bitcoin Atom (BCA) One Day Volume Tops $359.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 54% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $359.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 147.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

