Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $588.36 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $588.36 or 0.01033116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.52 or 0.00353845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00302571 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,870,012 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

