Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Achieves $3,476.49

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.49 and $27.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,848.36 or 1.00261673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.21 or 0.00494063 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

