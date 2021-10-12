Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Cap of $88,009.02

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $88,009.02 and $673.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00285304 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,524,160 coins and its circulating supply is 10,524,156 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

